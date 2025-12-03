'If we all do a little': Lexington nonprofit needs donations for 400 more coats

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Community activist Devine Carama is working against time and cold temperatures to ensure no child faces winter without a warm coat. His nonprofit, Believing in Forever, Inc has collected 1,900 winter coats for their 12th annual youth coat drive, but they're still 400 coats short of meeting demand.

"This is our 12th annual youth coat drive, and we've given out over 25,000 coats total. This year we've had 2,300 requests for kids in eastern Kentucky and the Lexington area," Carama said.

The shortfall comes as charitable giving declines across the country, with fewer donors contributing smaller amounts.

Carama said requests from schools have been increasing while donations haven't kept pace. The organization needs $10,000 to purchase the remaining coats and is asking for monetary donations so they can order the exact sizes needed.

"One coat will make a difference, two coats will make a difference. Five dollars will make a difference, we're just asking everyone to do what they can, and if they can't help, they can definitely volunteer, sort coats, deliver," Carama said.

The nonprofit specifically provides new coats for its recipients, which are identified by the schools.

"The reason we do new coats is the dignity factor, we want to inspire, a lot of kids haven't had anything brand new, they may have only had stuff passed down, but to be able to tear that tag off, get something brand new, it not only means someone cares about me, but they value me," Carama said.

Carama emphasized that collective small efforts can make a significant impact.

"If we all do a little, nobody has to do a lot," Carama said.

Donations will be accepted until December 10.

Electronic donations can be made via Venmo to @BelievingInForever, PayPal to BelievingInForever@gmail.com, or Zelle and Apple Pay to 859-303-2637. Personal or business checks made out to "Believing In Forever Inc." can be mailed to 3933 Yellowwood Trace, Lexington, KY 40514.