If You Give a Child a Book: Free book fairs help foster lifelong learning

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — For students at Booker T. Washington Elementary School in Lexington, learning doesn't stop after class is over, thanks to free book fairs provided through the "If You Give a Child a Book" campaign.

LEX 18 has partnered with the Scripps Howard Fund to get books into the hands of Kentucky kids.

"They want to know when it's going back. Immediately, as soon as it's finished, they want to know when is the next book fair," said principal Matt Griffin.

Booker T. Washington has participated in the program for several years. At each book fair, students can choose books they're interested in, without any financial burden for their families.

"It's the two most exciting weeks of the school year. Our students love it. Our parents absolutely love it, and it really just reinforces that love for learning and that love for being a lifelong learner," Griffin said.

Griffin says he's seen firsthand how students and their families benefit.

"Even for students who may be struggling readers, when they have a book that's about one of their interests, it really motivates them to work on those literacy skills and really motivates them to want to get text in their hand and want to take part in the reading," Griffin said.

The program helps students build their own libraries and plant seeds for future success.

"So this immediate impact will pay dividends as the students move on to middle school, high school, and then on into college and into the workforce," Griffin said.

You can donate to this important cause here.