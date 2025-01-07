'I'll be glad when it's over': Locals deal with snowy side streets

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Those who hunkered down indoors on Monday likely saved themselves from a lot of trouble.

From the main roads to the alleys, Lexington city plows could only work so fast as the snow/ice combo created a mess for drivers.

In total, the city of Lexington has 1,174 lane miles of streets to plow.

“We cleared it out last night, driveway and sidewalk, and look at it, it's right back again,” said Kenneth Smoot, scraping the ice off of his vehicle downtown.

Once plows mobilize, ranked streets like Nicholasville Road and Richmond Road are cleared within 24 hours, but if the winter weather event is ongoing, plows may revisit higher ranked streets before they get to smaller side streets.

“I haven't really seen any plows, but again, it's still snowing. It doesn't really make sense to go out and plow and salt so that more snow can fall so they can come out and plow and salt again,” said Sasha Owens.

While Owens called it a “winter wonderland,” her neighbor, Jarod Thornton, deemed it a “minor snow apocalypse."

Despite differing takes on the weather, both spent some time outside braving the cold and cleaning off their vehicles.

Several streets over, the winter weather left BJ Williams and his neighbors blocked in, despite seeing plows throughout the day.

“They do what they can, but when they come through with the plows they just push it all up here against our cars so we're pretty much stuck in here anyway,” said Williams.

Anxious to see if he could finagle his way out, Williams took to unconventional methods, using a machete to scrape the ice from his car.

“It seems to be working better than anything else I have,” he laughed.

City streets and road crews will continue to treat roads with rock salt, salt brine, and Beet Heet. According to officials, crews are working 12-hour shifts.

When weather and time permits, they’ll address lower-priority streets.

“I'll be glad when it's over and we get back to some fair weather,” Smoot concluded.