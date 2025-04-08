In Jessamine Co., neighbors survey damage along Kentucky River from above

JESSAMINE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Many families are left wondering about the conditions of their homes, including people who live along the Kentucky River near High Bridge.

We spoke with a brother and sister who were rescued from their home on Dix Drive and are now waiting for the water to recede.

"I've never seen nothing like this," said Cindy Lane. "I mean, to be in the top of our houses."

Lane and her brother Russell Durham came to High Bridge Park in Jessamine County to get another glimpse of the flooding below. While their house wasn't visible from this vantage point, they showed us their neighbors' homes and recounted their rescue on Sunday.

"Oh my God, it's been horrible," said Cindy. "I mean, they came and turned the power off and came the next morning and rescued us. You know, I think all of us are in shock."

Lane said their dogs were also rescued and are being kept at Jessamine County Animal Care & Control. For now, the brother and sister are staying with family members and at a motel until they can get back to their home. They estimate that will take at least a week.

"You know, you see this on the news, but when it hits home," Lane said. "A lot of memories."

As of Tuesday morning, Dix Drive was still blocked off.