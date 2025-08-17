MADSION CO., Ky. (LEX 18) — This installment of Ellen Ice's In Our Community segment features Mitch Taylor. Taylor is the director and owner of the Kentucky Horseshoeing School in Richmond, KY. He has 50 years' experience in the industry, most notably as a farrier. He also travels the world presenting research about how to improve the science of horseshoeing.
In Our Community: World-renowned farrier Mitch Taylor and his influence on the horse industry
