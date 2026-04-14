In-patient mental health clinic in Chevy Chase neighborhood gets approval despite public outcry

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Lexington Board of Adjustment approved a permit Monday for an in-patient mental health and substance abuse clinic in the Chevy Chase neighborhood, despite strong opposition from residents.

In a 4-2 vote, board members approved the facility proposed by Roaring Brook Recovery and ZLD Partners. The clinic will be located at 319 Duke Road, a building formerly used for senior assisted living. The Roaring Brook Company will use the facility to treat people with mental health issues, substance abuse, and eating disorders.

The decision was met with boos of frustration at the meeting, with some opponents shouting, "See you in court."

Opponents cited safety concerns, pointing out the clinic is near three schools, including Christ the King. Some argued a treatment facility would be better located in a commercial or industrial area rather than a family-friendly neighborhood.

An online website called "Chevy Chase Deserves Better" detailed residents' concerns about crime and property values.

"This is a tinder box of massive problems that can happen. I'm a doctor, we all know the oath, first do no harm. I think we should all operate the same way in here," Shawn Milburn said.

"When an unfortunate event happens because of a psychotic episode, a drug addicted patient relapses and leaves recovery, where do they go? Part of the problem is their inability to make rational decisions," said a former nurse and longtime resident.

"We want long term neighbors this is a neighborhood. Here we've heard these people will go after 30 and 45 days. They're not neighbors," Leah Bachmeyer Kille said.

However, the clinic also has supporters. One neighbor who did not want to be identified said he welcomes the facility.

"I think people should be more open to the idea of others receiving mental health benefits regardless of the class and the location," another neighbor said.

Chad Sirk, a commercial appraiser and former resident, recovered from substance abuse years ago. He is a former patient of Roaring Brook and said the facility saved his life.

"I looked at 14 or 15 different markets across the United States," Sirk said. "And so I found no correlating evidence, empirical evidence that will substantiate that proximate properties are negatively impacted by being next to these healthcare facilities."

"The common theme that I heard was, oh yes, we agreed there needs to be some sort of mental health facility. We just don't put it next to us. And honestly, it was a bit offensive," Sirk said.

Opponents promised the fight is not over yet. An attorney for Roaring Brook said the building will undergo renovations, but an opening date has not been set.