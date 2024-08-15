In the wake of Ernesto, Kentucky Baptist Disaster Relief jumps in to help

(LEX 18) — A team of ten with Kentucky Baptist Disaster Relief arrived in Puerto Rico on Monday, not for storm relief efforts, but for a scheduled training of more than 200 locals.

“This year, the plan was to train more trainers,” said team lead Karen Smith. “We want Puerto Rico to be more independent, and if they can do the response themselves, we want them prepared to do that.”

But their plan to teach quickly turned to taking cover as the beginnings of Hurricane Ernesto rolled in.

“On Tuesday, everybody hunkered down because the storm hit Monday night and all day Tuesday, just bands after bands of rain and wind,” said Smith.

Smith and her team watched buildings become submerged and roads impassable. 730,000 homes were left without electricity as of Wednesday, according to the governor.

“The water stations don't have generators, so they are not able to make the water come out so homes can get it,” Smith explained.

Instead of packing up and rescheduling their training, the group rolled up their sleeves and pivoted their efforts to help Puerto Rico’s recovery.

“I have a great team and we are used to being flexible and fluid and no one whines, no one asks questions, it was just, 'What can we do to help you all?’”

Kentucky Baptist Disaster Relief will lend a hand to Puerto Rico’s Send Relief Ministry, distributing water and helping where they can in the coming days.

“You know, Jesus hung on that old cross for us, surely we can pack our bags and go for him,” said Smith.

You can donate to Kentucky Baptist Disaster Relief here.