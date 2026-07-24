3 years in the making: 'The Well' community gym set to open Sunday in Scott County

SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — The Well is three years in the making. It's a community athletic complex on the campus of Grace Christian Church in Georgetown.

The director of The Well, Steve Minor, said the complex will host athletic camps and leagues. Minor said The Well is open to everyone, not just church members.

"We know there are thousands of people who will come through these doors that will never come through the doors of the church," said Minor. "For us it was, how do we serve our community seven days a week and not just for a church service."

There will also be a group fitness area, but Minor said it's not just physical wellness that The Well is focusing on. The program, "Player's Box," will also be held at The Well. The program aims to teach coping skills and best practices for the mental health aspect of playing sports.

"You can see how pressure mounts and how that weighs people down, and it's even more now than several years ago. Because of social media, kids are feeling pressure at a younger and younger age," said Minor.

The grand opening of The Well will be Sunday at 6 p.m. There will be food, fun, and UK basketball player Malachi Moreno will be taking pictures and signing autographs.