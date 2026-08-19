65-year-old Paris woman missing for more than a month, police investigating

BOURBON COUNTY, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — A 65-year-old Paris woman has been missing since July 15.

Mary Jane Richmond is four feet, five inches tall, weighing around 160lbs. Her niece, Crystal Robinson, said her aunt walked away from her apartment more than a month ago.

"For her to just disappear is out of the ordinary," said Robinson.

Paris police officers said they received a call that same day about a woman walking near a road. They said they picked up Richmond and took her to a Lexington gas station at her own request.

"She's on disability. She's had disabilities her whole life. She's diabetic; she's on medications," said Robinson.

Robinson tells LEX News that her aunt can't drive and didn't take any clothes with her. Said adds that Richmond didn't take her phone.

"She has no way to contact someone if she changed her mind," Robinson said.

Paris Police Chief Mark Burden said he sent investigators to Lexington on Wednesday to check video surveillance and pursue leads. Robinson is pleading for answers.

"There is no way that she can sustain herself, with all she has going on, alone," she said.

Chief Burden said a request for a Golden Alert has been placed with the state.

If you have any information about Robinson's whereabouts, contact the Paris Police Department at (859) 987-2100 or call 911.

Ellen Chapman is committed to covering stories in your community that matter to you. If you have an idea, reach out to her at ellen.chapman@wlex.tv.