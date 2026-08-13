Al-Taj Mediterranean Bakery and Sweets in Lexington is looking for a new buyer

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Al-Taj Mediterranean Bakery and Sweets, a popular stop for baklava, Turkish delights, and other Mediterranean treats in Lexington, is looking for a new owner after five years in business.

Restaurant owner Rami Wadee said rising costs and inflation has him exploring the possibility of selling the business, but he wants customers to know the bakery is not closing.

"I want to focus on something that all the people, they thought I'm going to close. I'm not going to close," Wadee said.

Wadee recently posted on social media about the future of the business and said he was overwhelmed by the community's response. Customers flooded the comments with messages of support, encouraging him to keep the bakery going.

Even as he explores a potential sale, Wadee said his priority is making sure customers can continue enjoying the treats they've come to love.

"I'm not going to close. Maybe I'm going to get a buyer, maybe not. Maybe I'm going to stay another 10 years," he said.

Wadee said he is committed to his customers regardless of what happens next.

"I'm not saying like I need to make a lot of money if I can stay and survive. I swear I'm going to... be here for my customers," he said.

Until a buyer is found, Wadee said he will continue baking every day during regular hours.

"I'm not going to close the business. I'm going to be here every day, regular hours, making everything," he said.

For anyone who has never visited, Wadee has a simple message.

"They can come to try to give it a shot for my business," Wadee said.

Ana Medina is committed to covering stories in your community that matter to you. If you have an idea, reach out to her at ana.medina@wlex.tv.