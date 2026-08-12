'All I can really ask for:' Scott County woman remaining positive after was barn destroyed by storms

SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — The barn on Leesburg Pike where Khari Pearson stores hay for her rescue animals is destroyed after severe storms rolled through the area Tuesday.

"I got in there in time for everything to hit the fan, I didn't even know the barn had taken such a bad hit, one of the neighbors called and said I guess you'll need a new roof,” said Pearson.

Now, she’s left with a mess.

"It was everywhere across the road to the neighbors place, into the trees, into the creek," said Pearson.

This is the second time Pearson has faced a hardship this year. She tells LEX News in January, she had a freak accident on ice during severe weather. She lost her leg.

Somehow, she remains positive.

"All the horses are okay, all the animals are okay, nobody was in here when it happened, that's all I can really ask for," said Pearson.

She doesn’t have an estimate yet to repair the damage.