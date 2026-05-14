As downtown Cynthiana thrives, city offers improvement grants to businesses 

CYNTHIANA, Ky. (LEX 18) — For a town of 7,400 people, business is booming.

“People are figuring out how much Cynthiana has to offer, and they’re coming from all over the state,” said local business owner Janette Hobbie.

Hobbie owns Pike Street Wine House and Runners Ridge Vineyard. They opened in 2022 and their customer base has risen yearly.

She tells LEX 18 she received a grant from the city to beautify the outside of one of her properties.

“Everything we can do to attract visitors is what we should be doing,” said Hobbie.

Mayor Isaac Dailey says the grant application period for 2026 is open now. He said they expanded this year to allow the money to be used for HVACs, roofs, and other major projects.

Previously, it could only be used for signs and paint.

“It’s more than just putting lipstick on a pig,” said the Mayor.

The city will choose three applicants to fund three projects, with dollar to dollar matching up to $5,000.

Applications must be received by June 1.

