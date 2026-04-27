Berea College star basketball player balances motherhood and graduation

BEREA, Ky. (LEX 18) — Graduation season is just around the corner for college students around Kentucky who are preparing for their next stage in life. That includes one student-athlete at Berea College who put up historic numbers – all while raising her child.

During her senior season playing college basketball for the Mountaineers, LynKaylah James averaged 18 points and 14 rebounds per game, with 22 double-doubles in 26 games. James won player of the year in two different conferences, including the Heartland Conference, where she took Player of the Year honors for her final season.

She’s known as a dominant force on the court, but off the hardwood, there’s another role that sets James apart.

“I had my child like a week before I came into school,” she shared.

Kailani was born just before LynKaylah began her time in college. Family helped take care of Kailani during LynKaylah’s freshman year, and the pair moved into an apartment her sophomore season.

“I would say the challenge was going from being basically a part-time parent to being a full-time parent and having to deal with a toddler,” LynKaylah said. “Of course she was going into being 2 years old, so like she was very like spoiled. She wanted her way, but I had a great support system and all my friends, all my teammates helped me out, so that was a blessing.”

For Head Coach Trent Milby, the experience was unique, but good for himself and the team.

“I can remember a time in the locker room where I was a little upset with them and then Kailani was crawling through my legs and I'm like, well this isn’t worth fussing at them," he said.

Along with basketball and parenting, James also had to manage her classes while completing her work hours at the campus library.

“It worked out in my favor because the library is the only place on campus that's open until midnight so when I couldn't get my hours in the daytime I could always go after hours,” James said.

“She always worked hard in practice,” added Milby. “She always played hard in the games. She never had to worry about her academics. Never had to worry about her labor program.”

For James, managing it all was challenging, but was worth it. She's now finishing up her degree in child and family studies with a concentration in child development.

Her post-college plans include going home to Bowling Green to coach junior high basketball.

“She'll be a great coach,” Milby said. “What she's endured the last 4 years as far as having to raise a child with the help of her parents and her teammates. Then she gets to walk across that stage, and they can't ever take that from her.”

LynKaylah is already coaching a little bit at home as well.

“[Kailani] is three, she's trying to get it down,” she said. “We got her a silent basketball and stuff for the house, so yeah, we're trying to get her there so she can when she's five or six, she can go out and play bitty ball.”

While her collegiate career is over, you can’t expect this mom to stay away from the court.