Berea family working to find a kidney donor for their teenage daughter

MADISON CO., Ky. (LEX 18) — A Berea family is working to find a kidney donor for their teenage daughter. 17-year-old Savannah Otey and her family first learned of her need after doctor’s visits earlier this year.

“They said her kidneys was working less than 10% and that she would be on dialysis and we would need to look for a transplant,” Savannah’s mom, Candus said.

Savannah has stage five kidney failure. It’s pulled her away from things like school and friends, and she’s had to find a new normal.

“Seeing my friends, the trips and just everything that happens your senior year. I'm homebound now, so I don't go at all,” Savannah said. “We go to dialysis three times a week, so that's normal now. Seeing those people and getting that done, the symptoms, just like feeling nauseous and stuff, it happens all the time now.”

“She hasn't been going to school,” Candus added. “She's been taking online classes. Her spirit is strong and she's determined, and she's refused to give it up. She said, ‘I’m continuing,’ so she’s continuing those classes online.”

Both of her parents, David and Candus, said they would donate one of their kidneys to Savannah if they could. However, doctors said that’s not an option.

“We're not an option because her disorder is a genetic disorder,” Candus explained. “She's got a bad gene from me. She's got a bad gene from him, so we're not an option.”

However, the pair is confident that if they find a willing donor that's a match, Savannah will have a new kidney by fall.

Because it is a genetic order, Savannah will need both kidneys removed. That surgery is scheduled for June. The Oteys are relying on faith, and support for each other. They shared a photo of a cross they spotted on one of their hospital doors.

“God's getting us through it. We see him and his blessings every day, from every day in the hospital.”

If you would like to learn how to help donate to Savannah, you can reach out to the Transplant Center and Living Kidney Donor Program at the University of Kentucky. You can call (859) 323-2467 or visit ukhealthcare.uky.edu/transplant.