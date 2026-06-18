Berea mobile home park residents share frustrations on rent hike, new lease terms

BEREA, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Residents of Community Village mobile home park in Berea claim they were blindsided by a sudden ownership change, a major rent increase, and a new lease agreement — all delivered on the same day.

Residents said they were notified on June 10 about the changes, including a jump in monthly lot rent from $260 to $460, set to take effect Aug. 1.

Jeana Kelley, one of the residents, described her reaction to the news.

"I had a little bit of a meltdown last Wednesday when it all happened. I just, I just couldn't believe it," she said.

Kelley said the increases have been building for years, but nothing like this.

"In five years it has went from $160 to $260, but they've done it gradually. Then all of a sudden last Wednesday? I'm sorry, it's gone up to 460, Aug. 1," Kelley said.

For many residents, the increase is more than a financial inconvenience — it threatens their basic stability.

"The majority of us here are on fixed incomes, and yes, it's going to be hard, especially, I'm going to say with me. That's more than half of my income," Juanita Scalf, another resident, said.

James Damrell, a third resident, said the toll on his neighbors has been visible.

"Somebody, like my daughter down there, is sitting there crying, and I've seen other people cry over this, and because they just ain't got the money. I ain't got the money," Damrell said.

Along with the rent increase, residents received a 22-page lease agreement bearing the signature of Berea Village LLC as its author. According to the Kentucky Secretary of State's website, Berea Village LLC was registered as a business on April 17 of this year, with a registered agent listing a Richmond address.

Residents raised concerns about several specific terms in the lease. One provision gives the company the right of first offer if a resident chooses to sell their mobile home. Another holds residents financially responsible for repairing any damage to paved areas on their lots.

"They're going to have to redo this lease," Kelley said.

"They need to draw up a lease and make it right to all of us in this trailer park," Scalf said.

Jeana said she understands that rent increases happen, but argued the pace of this one is unreasonable for people on fixed incomes.

"Rent goes up. I understand that, but why can't they say, 'Look, eventually this is what your rent's going to be. We're going to go up $10 a month, $20 a month until it reaches that.' That's more feasible for people that are on fixed incomes," Kelley said.

Juanita questioned how she would cover her basic needs under the new terms.

"Where am I going to eat? How am I going to have water? How am I going to be able to pay the insurance that is required?" Scalf said.

All three residents said they do not plan to sign the lease as written.

"I am not going to sign the lease," Damrell said.

"I don't think we're going to sign this," Kelley said.

"I'm not signing as is," Scalf said.

LEX Newsw reached out to the office phone number listed for the park and left a message. We also emailed an address listed on the lease agreement. Berea Village LLC has not responded as of news time Wednesday.