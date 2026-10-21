Breeders' Cup World Championships return to Keeneland as organizers call it a homecoming

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Lexington is getting ready to welcome racing fans from around the world for the Breeders' Cup World Championships, as the two-day event returns to Keeneland on Oct. 30 and 31.

The countdown to Breeders' Cup weekend in Lexington is underway. For organizers, returning to Keeneland means bringing the championships back to the heart of horse racing.

"This is beautiful Keeneland. It's our Augusta National. It's our Wimbledon," Breeders' Cup President and CEO Drew Fleming said.

As post time approaches, Fleming said the demand for tickets is high.

"This is a homecoming for the Breeders' Cup, and there's been an incredible demand to attend. We will sell out and so if people are interested in coming, I urge them to buy tickets now," Fleming said.

This marks just the fourth time the track has hosted the event, most recently in 2022. For Fleming, the return is about more than the racing.

"We're so excited. The city of Lexington, everyone loves racing. Everybody's talking about racing, and to have the Breeders' Cup here, it's truly. Homecoming. This is where a lot of these horses were born. A lot of these horses were sold here, and so it's great to have all those stories come together and we'll determine in short order who the best horses in the world are," Fleming said.

For fans planning to attend, Fleming said there are a few things to know before you go.

"You will not be able to purchase tickets on site or parking on site. All of that needs to be done in advance so that we have smooth ingress and egress for everyone attending," Fleming said.

For more information on Breeders' Cup tickets, go to breederscup.com/tickets.

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