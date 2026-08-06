Bright purple Narcan boxes placed around Cynthiana aim to fight opioid overdoses

CYNTHIANA, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Eleven bright purple boxes stocked with Narcan and addiction resources are now stationed around Cynthiana, with 11 more set to be placed, as part of a first-of-its-kind initiative in the area funded by an opioid abatement grant.

The WEDCO Health Department and Cynthiana Police Department partnered on the initiative, placing the boxes strategically, so no one in the city has to walk more than five minutes to reach one — eliminating transportation as a barrier to access.

WEDCO Health Department Director Rachel Winkle said the boxes are designed to reduce the stigma that can prevent people from seeking help.

"It's hard for people, because of the stigma to go in a place and ask for it and buy it, so they can go to the box and get it, and I recommend everyone has this in their home," Winkle said.

Winkle emphasized that Narcan is not only for people who use recreational drugs — anyone can accidentally overdose.

"Really it's like having an AED in the home or a fire extinguisher," Winkle said.

Each box contains bags with Narcan and additional resources.

"We cannot arrest ourselves out of this situation, out of an opioid epidemic, so we have to meet people where they are, and that's exactly what this initiative does," Cynthiana Police Department Assistant Chief Robert Peak said.

Winkle said the boxes represent something bigger than overdose prevention.

"Everybody deserves a chance to live and be home to their families so these are wonderful," Winkle said.

Ellen Chapman is committed to covering stories in your community that matter to you. If you have an idea, reach out to her at ellen.chapman@wlex.tv.