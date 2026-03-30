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Community Weather

LEX News Meteorologist Ashley Cade is committed to coming to your community to give a forecast and show off what is going on in your area. If you'd like Ashley to visit your community, email her at ashley.cade@wlex.tv.
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Community Weather - June 23
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