Kentucky Bourbon Jam Music Festival returns to Richmond for 5th year, benefiting first responders

RICHMOND, Ky. (LEX News) — The Kentucky Bourbon Jam Music Festival returns to Richmond, Kentucky, on Aug. 22 for its 5th year, bringing live music, food, a car show, and community spirit to Madison County.

The festival takes place Saturday, Aug. 22, behind the Richmond Mall, running from noon to nearly midnight. Admission is $15 for the full day.

Dianne Turner, the festival's founder and organizer, said the event grew out of a desire to give back to the community in the years following COVID.

Proceeds benefit the volunteer fire department and the Fraternal Order of Police in Madison County.

The festival features 13 bands performing across two stages — an acoustic stage and a full stage — with little downtime between acts.

"Probably no more than 5 or 10 minutes between music, so we'll keep it going all day long," Turner said.

The musical lineup spans multiple genres, including bluegrass, country, and southern rock. Performers include Tim Hellard and Rock of Ages, as well as Jared Shoemaker & Marshull from The Voice.

Turner described the atmosphere as a community celebration open to everyone.

"It is, we call it just a glorified, you know, parking lot party. It's a festival, but I just hope that they really, you know, come on and see the hard work and the love and everything that goes into it and there's something for everybody here, so they're really gonna have a good time," Turner said.

Attendees are asked to leave coolers and large bags at home, as vendors will be on-site. Organizers recommend bringing a chair and a great attitude.

More information and tickets are available at bourbonjam.com.