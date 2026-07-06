Construction progress continues on Scott County Justice Center, faster services anticipated

SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Six courtrooms will make up part of the 69,000 square foot justice center that's being built on Broadway in Georgetown.

The current courthouse was built more than 30 years ago. The area has grown exponentially since then.

"When it was originally constructed there were two judges in Scott County in the 14th Circuit," said Judge Jeremy Mattox. "We had one district judge, one circuit judge, and currently there are two district judges, two circuit judges and two family court judges so we've gone from two to six."

Judge Mattox said right now they're operating out of three buildings. The new Scott County Justice Center will get all court services under one roof.

He said the biggest improvement to come out of the $55 million dollar project is faster service.

"There's more courtroom availability," said Judge Mattox. "Each judge will have their own designated court room, so we won't have to work around schedules, people can have their day in court a little bit sooner."

Plus he noted there will be increased security measures, with secure entry doors and designated staircases and walk ways for inmates. Scott County Judge Executive Joe Pat Covington said the new facility will benefit the community.

"The rule of law, having access to the judicial system in our community is so important," said Covington.

There will also be 85 parking spaces for the public to use when court is not in session. The estimated completion date is in the end of 2026.

Ellen Chapman is committed to covering stories in your community that matter to you. If you have an idea, reach out to her at ellen.chapman@wlex.tv.