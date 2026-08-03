Country Boy Distilling coming to Sadieville with an estimated opening set for end of 2026

SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Off the Sadieville I-75 exit, a new distillery is brewing.

Country Boy Brewing announced their venture into distilling earlier this year. They're turning a quaint, historic building into a new business.

For decades, the building housed the only meat processor and grocery in the area.

"It's the tiniest distillery in Kentucky, I can't imagine anyone is going to be doing anything on a smaller scale than what this is going to be, but it was super important for us to start our distillation project the same way we started the brewery - in a small block building passion project, it's gotta be all about the liquid," said Daniel Harrison, brand manager.

The liquid will be created with love and passion Tyler Gomez, the distillery director.

"I like to consider myself a gin alchemist when I get into it, because you can have hundreds of different botanicals and be a mad scientist and see what works well together and what doesn't work and go from there," said Gomez.

Harrison says the spot off US 25 is ideal for expanding the footprint of the industry.

"Kentucky and Scott County is seeing so much economic growth and economic development not just in the distillation of the alcohol world but tourism as well," said Harrison.

The anticipated opening date will be the end of this year. They plan to serve vodka, gin and brandy.

Ellen Chapman is committed to covering stories in your community that matter to you. If you have an idea, reach out to her at ellen.chapman@wlex.tv