Cynthiana PD uses seized drug money to buy AEDs for all patrol cars

CYNTHIANA, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — The Cynthiana Police Department has invested in AEDs (automated external defibrillators) to have in every patrol car in their fleet. AEDs are used to create electric shock waves for patients having a cardiac event.

Cynthiana Police Department Chief Eric Kendall told LEX News that he got the idea from attending a recent conference where Avive Solutions was promoting their AEDs. Kendall said initially, he put in for his department to be provided them for free, then decided he wanted his officers to have them now.

“It’s a tool we haven’t had before, and it’s one that I didn’t want to wait three years for,” said the chief. “We could need it now, and it could save a life.”

Earlier this month, the department used seized drug money to purchase 20 AEDs. The officers are now trained and all patrol cars are equipped with the device.

“A lot of my officers were born and raised here. They had kids and raised them here. We have a vested interest in this,” said Chief Kendall.