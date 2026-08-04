Dale Hamlin, a pillar of South Lexington Youth Baseball for nearly 30 years, has died

LEXINGTON, KY. (LEX NEWS) — Larry Dale Hamlin, better known as Dale, spent nearly 30 years as a coach, volunteer and vice president of South Lexington Youth Baseball — and those who knew him say his impact reached far beyond the baseball diamond.

Hamlin died on August 1. He was a father, friend, coach and one of the league's most dedicated supporters.

Mary-Anne Gillespie, league president, said Hamlin was a constant presence at Shillito Park, often found riding through the complex in his golf cart.

"There's never gonna be another Dale," Gillespie said.

Gillespie described Hamlin as someone who showed up for everyone — players, parents and fellow volunteers alike.

"He was always my right hand man, on and off out of the park, he was like a father figure to a lot of people, especially me," Gillespie said.

"Anybody that met Dale, you would know his passion not only for the league but for the kids, every kid that walked through here, if they needed something, Dale was there if any of the parents needed something, Dale was there," Gillespie said.

Aaron Caudill, vice president of operations, said Hamlin's commitment to community service inspired those around him.

"It's just good to see that people, still have that in them, like, you know what I mean, the community service that he's done, I would just tell him thank you, thank you for everything he's done," Caudill said.

As two South Lexington Youth Baseball teams prepare to compete in the Cal Ripken World Series, the league is carrying Hamlin's memory with them.

When asked what message she had for the players heading to the series, Gillespie said Hamlin's expectations were clear.

"Dale wouldn't expect a win. He obviously, he would love to win, but Dale would want them to do their best, give good effort and represent the part. As best as they can and represent it for Dale," Gillespie said.

"Do it for Dale" has become the motto for the league moving forward.

"He will be missed greatly and hopefully we can carry his legacy on and continue to put out a great product here at the league," Caudill said.

Hamlin's visitation will be held Aug. 22 from noon to 2 p.m. at Kerr Brothers Funeral Home on Harrodsburg Road, with the funeral to follow. A reception celebrating Hamlin's life will be held at the Shillito Park baseball fields following the service.

Ana Medina is committed to covering stories in your community that matter to you. If you have an idea, reach out to her at ana.medina@wlex.tv.

