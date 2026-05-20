Donna Agee thanks voters, shares her reaction to her judge-executive primary win

RICHMOND, Ky. (LEX 18) — The office of judge-executive in Madison County will see a change after Donna Agee defeated the incumbent Reagan Taylor in the Republican primary. According to the county clerk, voter turnout was up for this year’s primary.

In Your Community 'A little more buzz': Madison County sees higher primary turnout Caleb Barnes

“It was the most heartwarming thing, because what I do know is Madison County has shown up and they were ready for a change and they came to the polls and voted,” Agee said. “I'm so proud and I'm so humbled and truly give God the glory for this moment, because I've prayed about this race and I feel like we won knowing we have a mission and a purpose, and I intend to see that through.”

“We think she's about what she says,” said farmer Gavin Ray. “She's a good genuine person, you know. I believe she's going to do right.”

During her campaign, Agee said she made multiple visits to the Bluegrass Stockyards of Richmond. That’s one of the reasons why she wanted to stop back by around lunchtime today.

“This is a place that we've gathered,” Agee added. “I've been here a lot talking about running for office, so what a perfect place to be and with the people that voted for me. I want to be here with them today.”

Gavin and Chandler Ray met Agee during her visits to the stockyards.

“Her demeanor has said a lot, and a lot of people love her throughout the county,” Chandler shared.

“She worked a hard campaign,” added Gavin. “I mean every day she's going somewhere, meeting new people.”

Agee is unopposed on the ballot for the general election in November. She shared some of her goals for the office.

“One of the first things is to truly have a transparent leadership-style and let the citizens have a voice, work with the fiscal court, and truly just look at the needs of this county and address those first and just work forward with some smart growth infrastructure and take care of the urgent things that need taken care of in our county.”

Barring any independent or write-in candidate entries, Agee will be the first woman to hold the office of judge-executive in Madison County.

“That is probably one of the most thrilling things about this,” she said with a smile. “I'm so proud of that for women everywhere. We have a seat at the table. We've had a seat at the table, so this is historic, and I'm proud to be that that woman that has done that, and I hope it just speaks volumes to every woman, every young woman in high school, grade school.”

“You know, I was inspired by Martha Lane Collins years ago just to get out and vote. So here I am all these years later and I've won an election of one of the largest counties, and I'm proud of that.”