Downtown Lexington restaurant struggles as water main construction limits parking, cuts into sales

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Construction on Limestone Street in downtown Lexington is taking a toll on a nearby restaurant, with the owner saying reduced parking is driving customers away and cutting into sales.

Mexico Mi Amor restaurant sits across from a section of Limestone Street that has been closed since July 6th as part of an ongoing water main improvement project. Owner Roxanna Hernandez said the closure has limited parking in an area where parking is already scarce, making it harder for customers to visit — even for pickup or delivery orders.

"I've seen a lot of decrease on, um, sales on our regular customers, families that it's been affecting because of the parking because of they can't come even to get a DoorDash order or a pickup order," Hernandez said.

Hernandez said she tried contacting officials to get specific answers about the project but did not get far.

"Maybe someone can come and talk to us or talk to me and say, this is going to happen, this is going on. What can we do to support you?" Hernandez said.

Kentucky American Water confirmed the project is a water main replacement effort that began last summer, with the current work representing the final stretch of completion. The company said the project will cost just under $6 million and involves replacing cast iron mains that are nearly a century old or older. Kentucky American Water said it expects the project to be completed by the end of July.

screenshot from Ana's email

In an email exchange, Susan Lancho with Kentucky American Water said the company will be reaching out to Mexico Mi Amor to answer additional questions Hernandez may have.

Hernandez said that outreach gave her a sense of relief.

"I feel more confident to go ahead and start planning what I'm gonna do in the next couple of weeks cause I think they're saying it's gonna end up at the end of July. So I feel more confident to just like what to plan, what to talk to my team and say, this is going to keep going for the next couple of weeks to our customers and let them know," Hernandez said.