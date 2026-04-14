EKU's Meadowbrook Farm hosts elementary students for 'Day at the Farm'

MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Meadowbrook Farm is a place where agriculture students at Eastern Kentucky University can work with animals and learn more skills in the agriculture field. This week, the students are becoming teachers (of sorts) by leading elementary students around during a day at the farm.

“This week we'll be inviting kids from all over Kentucky,” said Bella Goodlett, a senior in agriculture and livestock management. “Today we had Jessamine County and Nicholasville (students) and we're basically touring them around the farm, giving them a little bit of education.”

Throughout this week, students from Jessamine, Madison, Garrard, and Wolfe Counties will visit the farm to see how things work.

“We had stations at the dairy unit, at the swine unit, beef unit, the sheep unit, and then we even did ice cream making just to give them a little bit of a fun fact about where their food comes from,” Goodlett said.

“We had some activities where we were going over the different cuts of meat and everything so they can know what they're eating and where it comes from,” said animal and veterinary science junior Abby Harris.

Around 700 students from 10 participating elementary schools are expected to visit the farm this week. Tuesday's educational farm tour included opportunities for kids to get to meet and pet animals.

“You get the chance to kind of take your knowledge and what you've learned at school and teach others about it, especially younger kids,” Harris said.

The elementary students also had the chance to check out some of the larger farm equipment, and even climb inside a few machines.

“I honestly just love seeing how excited the kids get, just learning about agriculture,” Goodlett added.

This week’s visitors saw modern technology incorporated into the farm, including a station to see a robot that helps in the cow milking process.

“I've grown up in the country and around animals,” said junior animal and veterinary science student Allie Foltz. “That's always been like something I've loved and adored and always wanted to be a part of. For those who haven't, it's a great opportunity to plant that seed of education and pursuit.”

Day at the Farm continues for EKU students, who will be showing groups of elementary students around Meadowbrook Farm through Friday.

“I think it's very important especially for the younger generations to understand how that works,” added Goodlett. “It allows them to develop a deeper appreciation for it.”