First-ever fire training facility coming to Harrison County

HARRISON COUNTY, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — The Cynthiana Fire Department will soon have a training facility just five minutes from the station.

The city is currently building a facility that will allow firefighters the chance to train with live fires, practice rappelling, ventilation techniques, and much more.

"It'll make the hair stand up on the back of your neck," said Cynthiana Fire Chief Bob Chaffee. "It's absolutely wonderful, because this community has never had anything, nowhere to train."

Chaffee said currently, firefighters flood one part of the station to train.

"When we are training guys right now, we charge a hose line, we wrap a towel around it, and for the last 30 years you go up the stairs, you go to the day room, you hurry up and mop, so you don't ruin anything. You just make things work," he said.

The chief said the department often send firefighters out of town, sometimes hours away, to get the training they need. He said it's costly on two fronts - covering the expense of transportation, plus bringing in more staff to cover the ones at training.

Chaffee said that exact situation is happening this coming week.

"I'm going to have my two recruits and some guys going with them, so literally I'll have a third of my department just gone," he said.

The new facility will allow his firefighters to stay on shift for the city while training.

"We are going to be better trained. We're going to be up to date on everything, and we are going to be able to better serve them when they are in need," said Chaffee.

Training will begin at the new facility in the next few months.