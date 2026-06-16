First Lady of Kentucky visits building site of non-profit Redeeming Hope

BEREA, Ky. (LEX News) — The First Lady of Kentucky Britainy Beshear visited the Redeeming Hope building site Tuesday afternoon just months away from its completion.

“We should have it finished in like a month or two maybe,” said Redeeming Hope Founder and President Lisa Foster.

The building will serve as a safe home for girls aged 14 to 18 who have survived sexual abuse or human trafficking.

“I want to advocate for them no matter where I have to go or what I have to do to make sure that people know that children are not for sex,” added Foster.

An entourage joined the tour, including local leaders, mayors, and Beshear.

“I think this is incredible,” Beshear said. “I think the work that Lisa is doing here is absolutely phenomenal. I think that it's long overdue.”

The house is the first of its kind in the state of Kentucky. Foster credits community donations – and her faith – for making the building possible.

“Every time a door is open, we go through it,” she said. “There's absolutely no way I could have done this nor any of the board members. It would have to be God doing something like this.”

Richmond Mayor Robert Blythe led a prayer of thanks for the building, the community, the donations, and the mission of Redeeming Hope.

“I've just been excited to watch it, how this evolved since Lisa had the vision for this,” said Berea Mayor Bruce Fraley.

The haven house has been covered in prayer, and it’s literally covered by Bible verses. Previous visitors like Daniel Cameron and Congressman Andy Barr have joined others in writing verses on the wood lining doorways. The verses will be covered by the drywall shortly, but they will always guard the doors throughout the house.

Beshear also joined in the tradition, writing an excerpt from Luke 10:37 that says, “Go and do likewise.” That excerpt is from the parable of the Good Samaritan.

“Jesus stops and helps this person,” Beshear said. “He tells us, ‘Go and do likewise,’ and it is an instruction for us as the broader community and neighbors of the world to help one another even though there might be differences among us.”

With the building nearly finished, Redeeming Hope is still looking for donations to get the building open.

“We want to go in strong, so we are fundraising to get the doors open and to feel secure,” Foster explained.

You can donate or learn more at redeeminghopeky.org.