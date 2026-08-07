FoodChain opens Neighborhood Green Grocery in downtown Lexington after 15 years

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — A dream 15 years in the making became a reality on Friday, as FoodChain officially opened the doors to its Neighborhood Green Grocery in downtown Lexington on West Sixth Street.

The Lexington-based nonprofit's mission centers on connecting local farmers directly with customers, and the new storefront is the latest step in fulfilling that goal — bringing fresh fruits and vegetables within reach for downtown Lexington neighborhoods.

FoodChain Co-Executive Director Leandra Foreman said the store grew out of a long-term vision for a more inclusive food system.

"Part of our work here was that visioning of imagining a food system that had more space at the table that had was able to think about where there were gaps in our food system," Foreman said.

The grocery is designed to fill those gaps through connection and convenience, providing fresh options for families looking to eat healthier and stay close to home.

"So we are feeding families every day, receiving food from Kentucky farmers and creating a more just and equitable food system," Foreman said.

Organizers say the goal isn't just to sell food — it's to introduce more people to fresh, local ingredients that may not have been available in their neighborhoods before.

Nicole, a FoodChain vendor, said access to fresh produce has historically been limited in many local corner markets.

"Some people here may not have been exposed to a lot of fresh produce and vegetables in the local corner markets. I know when we were growing up, the corner markets and things like that, we didn't have a lot of these, so just introducing some of the fresh vegetables and fruits," Nicole said.

Vendors say customer interest in buying food directly from local farmers has also grown following several high-profile food safety recalls nationwide.

"Business really boomed, and myself with my business and my family, we actually use a lot of the fruits and veggies from some of the farmers," Nicole said.

The store is also putting its own food on the shelves. FoodChain operates as a farm itself, growing produce inside the same building where it sells it.

"We are actually a farm ourselves, so we are growing some of the stuff on our shelves. We're growing right here in the same building," Foreman said.

If you want to learn more about Foodchain, click here.

Ana Medina is committed to covering stories in your community that matter to you. If you have an idea, reach out to her at ana.medina@wlex.tv.