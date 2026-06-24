FoodChain tackles child food insecurity in Lexington with free summer meals and a local grocery store

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX News) — FoodChain, a Lexington nonprofit, is working to make fresh food more accessible to local families through a free summer meals program and through their Neighborhood Green Grocery store sourced from local farmers.

Nearly 20% of children across the country are experiencing food insecurity, according to Feeding America.

Sarah Goins is one of many children spending part of her summer attending the free meal program and making new friends along the way.

Her mother, Danielle Goins, said the lunch outings have become their favorite activity as a way to get out and socialize.

"It's really awesome just because getting to come, do the interaction with other kids and other positive influential adults that inspire you to do positive things has been really beneficial," Danielle said.

For Danielle and Sarah, the program also provides them an opportunity to get out of the house, even if its the only place they go that day.

The meals are served through FoodChain's Sun Meals program, "in the summer we run the Sun Meals program through the USDA, which provides free meals for youth 1 to 18 years old at different feeding sites," said Kristin Hughes, co-executive director of FoodChain.

Hughes said the program is especially important for families who depend on school meals during the academic year.

"It can be really hard for families who rely on school meals for their kids when school is no longer in session. So this program is really a great way to connect with people in the community, provide that resource for the kids, and also provide a safe place and a safe space for kids to come out and spend their summer," Hughes said.

Beyond the Sun Meals program, FoodChain has also opened their Neighborhood Green Grocery store and it is stocked with produce sourced from local farmers.

"This is a grocery store that really prioritizes local food," Hughes said.

For Sarah, the experience has introduced her to new foods and a healthier diet.

"I really like gardens because it helps you get more fruit so you don't have to go buy some food," Sarah said. "You can just like eat your tomatoes or carrots."

FoodChain also does hot meals Monday's and Wednesday's and also operates a food pantry on Thursday's.

If you'd like to get a hot meal for your child, the Sun Meals Program is at Coolavin Park located on 550 W. Sixth St. from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Sun Meals are also served in other areas, you can click here to find other locations.

Ana Medina is committed to covering stories in your community that matter to you. If you have an idea, reach out to her at ana.medina@wlex.tv