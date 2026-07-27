GSCEMS awarded $300,000 grant to expand community paramedicine program

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — The Kentucky Rural Health Transformation Community Paramedicine Request for Applications has awarded the Georgetown-Scott County EMS $289,275 to expand the county's community-based healthcare services, the Scott County Judge/Executive's Office announced Monday.

The award is funded through the Center for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) Rural Health Transformation Fund, and will support the county's paramedicine program beginning in August 2026 through September 2027.

"This grant allows us to continue redefining what modern EMS can be,” said GSCEMS Chief Chris Runyon in the release. “Community paramedicine is about meeting people where they are, helping them manage chronic illnesses, preventing avoidable emergencies, and connecting them with the resources they need before a crisis occurs. We are grateful to the Kentucky Department for Public Health and CMS for investing in innovative programs that improve patient outcomes while strengthening the overall health of our community."

The funding is part of the state's larger intiative to improve healthcare outcomes in Kentucky's rural communities. According to the release, Georgetown-Scott County EMS was seleted through a "competitive application proceess recognizing organizations committed to expanding healthcare access and improving patient outcomes."

Community Paramedic Brandon Remley led the application process for the grant and helped the develop the department's vision.

"“The funding we will be receiving from the Kentucky Rural Health Transformation Grant will allow us to provide additional services to the unsheltered population and to individuals who experience mental health emergencies,” said Remley. “ Having the funding to assist more individuals will hopefully reduce emergency response and provide a pathway for those who we assist to lead a more happy and healthy life.”

The grant will allow the county to continue to improve and build it's Community Paramedicine Program.

