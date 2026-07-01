Georgetown homeless shelter provides reprieve from the heat

SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Temperatures across the Commonwealth are high, leaving much of the state under an extreme heat advisory, causing danger to those without a home. The weather is now pushing many people to area shelters to get relief from the heat, including Georgetown residents.

Heather Johnson, the director of The Gathering Place in Georgetown, said the nonprofit has multiple air conditioned rooms, showers, laundry services, water, and overnight sleeping areas for those in need of relief from the heat.

According to Johnson, when there are extreme temperatures, The Gathering Place serves a lot more clients.

"When you don't have the basic necessities, the roof over your head, the shade, the water, it's hard," said client Michael Daniels Sr.

When more people stop by the nonprofit, more supplies are needed.

"We need bottles of water. Anyone that comes in can help themselves to food during meal times and water and snacks to help them recover from heat exhaustion," said Johnson.

The Gathering Place is located on Bourbon Street. It's open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

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