Georgetown mayor nationally recognized for decades-long sports officiating, coaching career

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — At the end of June, Georgetown Mayor Burney Jenkins was inducted into the National Federation of High School Sports Hall of Fame.

"I never thought I would get something on that level, I spent 50 odd years doing this, and a lot of times you do it because you love it, you don't expect any kind of rewards from it," said Jenkins.

Jenkins starting teaching, coaching, and officiating in the 1970s. He's officiated at the high school, college and professional level for several sports, to include basketball, football and baseball.

He still serves as a referee at local high school football games, plus he does replays for the NCAA. Jenkins says many things he learned during his officiating and coaching career has translated into being mayor.

"As a coach you learn teamwork, as a teacher you learn goal setting, as a referee it's about making sure everybody gets an equal chance," said Jenkins.

Whether it's high school football players, or the people of Georgetown, Jenkins says he's not closing this chapter on public service just yet.

"You're listening to everybody and you try to do the best you can to give back," said Jenkins.

Jenkins is the 12th Kentuckian to be inducted into the National Federation of High School Sports Hall of Fame.

Ellen Chapman is committed to covering the stories that matter to you. If you have an idea, please reach out to Ellen at ellen.chapman@wlex.tv.