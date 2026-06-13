Georgetown Police Department launches traffic safety unit, keeping local streets safe

SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — The City of Georgetown is growing, and because of that, the Georgetown Police Department (GPD) has implemented a new traffic safety unit to help keep all residents on the streets safe.

"Our officers are super busy, and we need more eyes out there on the roadway," said GPD Lt. Chris Perkins.

Perkins said his officers can handle collisions, directing traffic, and more.

"They can go out in the community and make sure everyone is parking correctly and safely. They can provide funeral escorts, vehicle lockouts," he said.

The traffic safety officers have been cruising the Georgetown streets since early May.

"The community has been very welcoming. I'm really enjoying meeting people and helping people," said traffic safety officer Becky Lewis. "It relieves the patrol officers, so they can handle the higher priority calls. I can handle traffic and they can handle the big stuff."

There are currently two traffic safety officers with plans to expand the unit in the future.