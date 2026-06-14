Georgetown police report daily fraud cases, offering information classes

SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Investigators with the Georgetown Police Department claim they receive field fraud reports from citizens daily.

"It comes as everything from small-time scams, like someone texting you, 'Hey, we have this new hot job for you, just apply here.' There's a $50 fee kind of thing, and they're trying to snatch that fee from you, all the way to large investment fraud," said Lt. Mitchell Lair, the head of criminal investigations at the Georgetown Police Department.

Lair said his team of eight stays busy and a majority of their man hours come from the digital nature of the crime.

"It's multiple search warrants. Once you unlock a new record of information, that's more search warrants," said Lair. "It's a never-ending hole, and it keeps [unfolding] like an onion really."

He told LEX News that the sky is the limit on how much time and effort goes into a case. Lair also said some of the most difficult-to-investigate crimes are romance scams, because of the intricate emotional trap.

LEX News Image of Lt. Mitchell Lair

"Even some of these folks know money is getting taken from them, but maybe they're lonely and they just want that companionship, and that's a hard cycle to break with some of those scams," said Lair.

Lair said scam artists don't discriminate based on race or financial means. He said they cast a wide net and hope to catch anyone they can - especially online.

"Check the website addresses. If it's Google but it has an extra O or an extra G, that's probably a sign," said Lair.

For purchases through Facebook Marketplace or other platforms, Lair recommends contacting a local police department, because many have a secure meet up zone.

The Georgetown Police Department also hosts monthly citizen information classes, and the topic of fraud and scam protection is covered. The next class is scheduled for Wednesday, June 24.