Gov. Andy Beshear visits flood-damaged counties on Wednesday following tragic weekend

MADISON CO., Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Gov. Andy Beshear visited multiple counties affected by flooding on Wednesday to get an in-person look at some of the damage, as he seeks to receive federal assistance for the state. If assistance is approved, it will be the 16th disaster in Kentucky that received approval since Beshear has been governor.

Beshear's visits to Cumberland and Madison counties included time to thank first responders.

“I don't think that there is a finer group than our Kentucky local officials and first responders for how they respond to these and the amount of lives that they save,” Beshear said. “I'm proud of them and I know the Commonwealth is too.”

Beshear also met people affected by the flooding.

“I’m just focused on our people today,” Beshear said. “They need their governor right here today.”

In Madison County, Beshear shook hands with first responders at the emergency operations center. He also visited Tates Creek Road, which is where houses and a church were damaged, and crews are working to repair a washed-out bridge.

“This ought to be a slam dunk for public assistance. What it's done to roads and bridges and infrastructure,” Beshear said. He also explained the purpose for these visits.

“What I'm doing today is touring the damage, so that we can push and push hard to get that individual assistance that could provide $40,000 to families that need it. We know that will never make up for the fact that they've lost so much, but if it can help them get back on their feet, we've got to push as hard as we can.”

While Beshear is working to push for assistance based on the damage he sees, surveys and assessments from other areas around Kentucky are also important.

“You want to make sure that that gets documented and turned into us,” said Eric Gibson, Kentucky Emergency Management director. “That way when FEMA does turn on assistance, as we submit those requests, then we can be able to point them to your house.”

“Our people have been impacted pretty hard,” Beshear reiterated. “Again, this ought to be an easy decision for them.”

According to Gibson, residents should contact their local emergency manager as their immediate point of contact. Residents can get connected to resources, including an assessment form, by visiting kyem.ky.gov.