Groups gather in McKee to hand out cleaning supplies following weekend floods

MCKEE, Ky. (LEX News) — Birch Lick Creek runs along the stretch of Highway 421 that leads into McKee. Over the weekend, flash flooding caused the creek to rise and damage property, bridges, and driveways around the county.

“At this time, I think we’ve had around 60 properties that’s been disclosed to us that were damaged as a result of the storm,” said Jackson County Judge/Executive Paul Hays.

According to Hays, they have spent the last few days making bridge repairs to a handful of county bridges. As of this morning, his crews were still working to temporarily repair two more bridges.

“We’ve been working very hard on that to get those back in shape so that people who live on the other side of the creek can make their way back to 421 and back into Jackson and McKee,” he said.

Cleaning is the priority for many whose homes were flooded. On the main square in downtown McKee, a few groups like Sophie’s Place are helping give that opportunity.

“We just came over today,” said Madison Nichols, a co-founder of the nonprofit. “We specifically brought the first round of things or just cleaning supplies so we have Red Cross buckets, water, garbage bags, sunscreen, gloves, masks anything you would need just to start the cleanup process.”

Sophie’s Place is based in London, but Nichols lives in Jackson County and remembers what it was like watching the flood hit Saturday through online posts.

“To see the pictures on social media and the videos, you know these places, you know this building and this person and that person’s car that’s being swept away,” she said. “It hits a little bit different when it’s home.”

Kevin Toney and volunteers from churches in the Irvine Baptist Association brought supplies downtown as well.

“My first thought was, what can we do,” he shared. “We need to do something, because this is our backyard.” “The main thing that we’re doing down here is not only are we sharing with our neighbors, but we want to share the Gospel and we want to help. We want to show that there’s healing out there and just to be able to pray with people.”

The heat during the day affects crews and families working to clean up. Judge Executive Hays says anyone who may have lost power or air conditioning should let emergency services personnel know.

“We would like for them to report that to us if they do. Let us know. We can’t fix what we don’t know about.”

Barnes is committed to covering stories in your community that matter to you. If you have an idea, reach out to him at caleb.barnes@wlex.tv