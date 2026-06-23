Grow Appalachia, Berea Kids Eat providing healthy meals to Madison County kids

BEREA, Ky. (LEX News) — More than 21% of kids in Kentucky struggle with consistent food access according to Feeding America. In Madison County, one in five children live in food-insecure households.

Throughout the summer, Grow Appalachia and their Berea Kids Eat summer meal program gives out meals twice a week to try and help satisfy these food needs.

Lara Magnolia said she benefited from a summer feeding program as a kid.

“I remember the bus would come and I remember it being a bologna sandwich on two pieces of white bread with an apple and a milk,” she said.

Now, Magnolia is the nutrition program coordinator at Grow Appalachia making sure Berea kids can eat this summer.

“We source our salads every Tuesday and Friday from the Berea College Farm store,” Magnolia said. “They work with some of their local farmers to get those lettuces and cucumbers and tomatoes.”

“It warms my heart that communities across our state are stepping up to fill this need for children because really children are our future,” said John Cain, Kentucky Kids Eat program director with Feeding Kentucky. “In Kentucky, there's estimated to be about 214,000 children that are food insecure."

Compared to the summer of 2025, Cain says he’s seen an increase in the number of meals going out through feeding programs across the state in the summer of 2026.

“Sites that used to serve 10,000 meals a week through their rural non-congregate pickup are now serving 20,000 meals a week, and sites that did 20,000 are now pushing up to 30,000,” shared Cain.

Grow Appalachia gives out around 1,200 meals on Tuesdays and 1,800 meals on Fridays. This program will continue throughout the summer.

“For us it's not just filling their bellies, it's making sure that they have a healthy diet to make it through summer and come back to school feeling ready and prepared for the school year,” said Candace Mullins, executive director at Grow Appalachia.

Parents can pick up for their kids by filling out a form. Parents who have their kids in the car do not need to fill out the form and can show up during the giveaway time. You can learn more at the Berea Kids Eat Facebook page.