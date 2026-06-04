Harrison County health fair reduces barriers three decades running

HARRISON COUNTY, Ky. (LEX News) — Thursday morning at the Harrison County Middle School an annual health fair was held to help bridge the gap between those living in rural areas and preventative health care.

"We had our blood pressure checked, a pre-diabetes screening, a blood draw so we can get some information from that," said resident Cindy Hill, "It's just been a wonderful event, they've covered everything that you can think of."

Organizers say the health fair started in the early 90s as a way for farmers to get access to care.

Thursday dozens of community partners shared information with attendees on healthy lifestyles and eating habits, activities, and free screenings were offered for preventative care.

"This is a way for us to give back, there's a lot of preventative information at this fair information on heart attacks, strokes, diabetes and then we have community partners so people know what resources are available to them," said Kathy Tussey with Harrison Memorial Hospital.

The hospital sponsors the event.