Harrison County health providers urge proper hand washing as kids return to school

HARRISON COUNTY, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — It's back to school time, which also means, it's back to germs time.

Pediatrician Dr. Faith Louthan with the Harrison Memorial Hospital reminds parents - and kids - to scrub thoroughly as the 2026 back-to-school season is in full swing.

"When you're washing your hands, sing "Happy Birthday" twice and make sure you're really getting under those nail beds," said Louthan.

Louthan said to also cover your mouth when coughing, and if the kids have a fever, keep them home. She explained the difference between hand washing and using hand sanitizer.

"I love hand sanitizer, because it's convenient so you do it more often, which is great, but it doesn't necessarily replace hand washing because certain GI illnesses. Hhat hand sanitizer does not kill," she said.

At WEDCO Health Department in Cynthiana, Director Rachel Winkle said her team has your family covered should you need to test for COVID.

"We have these tests for free, which are two tests. You can get them anytime," said Winkle.

This back-to-school season, Winkle reminds parents to keep up with vaccines too.

"Once it becomes flu shot time, we host clinics in each of our counties. We have Scott, Harrison and Nicholas, so we offer free vaccinations for flu and COVID," said Winkle.

Regular vaccines can also be handled by WEDCO. No appointment is needed.

Ellen Chapman is committed to covering stories in your community that matter to you. If you have an idea, reach out to her at ellen.chapman@wlex.tv.