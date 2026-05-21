Harrison County high school archery team wins national championship

HARRISON COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — It's a bullseye for the Harrison County high school archery team after winning the NASP's National Championship in Louisville on May 13.

"This is a surreal experience, who knew some kids from little Cynthiana could win for the whole nation, it's crazy," said senior Lovada Faulkner.

The team dominated with an undefeated season.

"We worked for nine years on this team with most of these seniors and it's just been a great achievement to win nationals on our last year of shooting," said senior Khloe Fryman.

The team goes into elementary schools to start recruiting early, and apparently, it works. Fifth grader Avery Muntc beat out thousands of archers at nationals to win first place individual.

"I walked in there knowing there were so many kids who were going to try their best, and I never thought that I would come out winning first place," said Muntc.

Coach Jeff Fryman tells LEX 18 seeing his team walk away with the first place trophy was a proud moment.

"Everything is for the kids, we want to see their faces light up and man they shot like champions, that's for sure," said Fryman.