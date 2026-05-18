'He was a great friend:' Highway dedicated to Madison County Sheriff's captain

MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Madison County Sheriff’s Office dedicated a stretch of Highway 25 in honor of Captain Sam Manley on Monday. Family members joined deputies to unveil the sign that will go on the side of the road.

Before the sign unveiling, Sheriff Mike Coyle spoke to the room and shared memories of working with Manley.

“Sam was a great person. He was a great friend,” Coyle added after the unveiling.

Both Coyle and Chief Deputy Tony Terry noted Manley’s loyalty to his country, his duty, as well as his presentation.

“You could tell by looking at his picture how he presented himself,” Terry said. “His buttons are all shined and straight. That's the way Sam carried himself, that's the way Sam expected everyone else to carry themselves.”

Manley had a medical emergency and died in December 2023. The sheriff’s office hopes the sign will remind those in Madison County of those who made a difference in their community.

“Our people came together and wanted to do something,” Coyle said. “They got with the state and they got this thing worked out where they can honor Captain Manley with a sign close to where he lived.”

The stretch of Highway 25 between Berea and Richmond from mile marker 5.8 to 9.6 will be named the Captain Samuel A. Manley Memorial Highway.

“Some of the people that Captain Manley had mentored earlier in his career were actually the ones to get the ball rolling on this,” Terry added.