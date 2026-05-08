'He would be my caretaker:' Cynthiana mother fighting cancer after losing son to brain tumor

HARRISON COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Jackie Arnold has had a guardian angel looking out for her since she was diagnosed with Stage 3 Non-Hodgkin lymphoma in January.

"He would probably be right here by my side wanting to know if I needed help with anything. He would be my caretaker," she said.

Her son, Clayton Arnold, died in 2021 due to brain tumor complications. Jackie's nonprofit in his honor, the Clayton Arnold Foundation, has been extremely active in the community since then, supporting those in need.

But now, Jackie is in need.

"There's no way to even explain it, because I'm not used to this," she said.

Friends and family of Jackie's are hosting a 'Quarter Auction' Saturday. The proceeds will be used to financially support Jackie's medical expenses as she fights cancer.

Jackie describes her experience of receiving scans, getting pricked by needles, and undergoing chemotherapy has been humbling.

"Just going through this journey and thinking about what Clayton went through in his short life and me going through this in a matter of months, it really gives me a feel of what he endured for most of his life," Jackie said.

In wonderful news, Jackie found out this week that she's cancer-free. She will finish chemo on Tuesday, June 9.

"There is light at the end of that tunnel," she said.

Saturday's fundraiser will be held at the Harrison County 4-H grounds in the McCauley building. The doors open at 8:30 a.m. and bidding starts at 9 a.m.