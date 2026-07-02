Heart medicine, antihistamines can cause more severe heat illness symptoms

HARRISON COUNTY, Ky. (LEX News) — Heat exhaustion and heat stroke are possible with the current high temperatures, according to medical professionals at Harrison Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Nathan Anthony, an ER physician, explained if your temperature is between 100 and 104 degrees, you may have heat exhaustion.

If your temperature over 104, your skin is dry and hot, and you're not thinking clearly, that's likely heat stroke.

"Heat stroke is really dangerous, it carries a 30% mortality rate," said Dr. Anthony.

He said if those symptoms are present, it's important to get to the hospital immediately.

Dr. Anthony says certain medication can make you more susceptible to heat-related illness, like heart medications and antihistamines.

"I don't want you to skip any medications that are prescribed to you by your primary care doctor or cardiologist," said Dr. Anthony "Check your medication labels, check in with your pharmacist but staying on your medications while taking inventory and being safe in the heat."

He says staying hydrated and staying cool are essential.