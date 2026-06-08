Hispanic Connections of Lexington: A family business becomes a community resource

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX News) — A Venezuelan family's journey from humble beginnings to running a well-known Lexington business has made Hispanic Connections of Lexington a go-to resource for immigrants in the area.

Mirna Cerrada, who co-founded the business, said her own experience as an undocumented immigrant shaped the foundation of what the company would become.

"I came here without knowing anything about immigration and I was undocumented for 18 years," Cerrada said.

That personal history became the driving force behind the business's connection to the community it serves.

"I was working as a medical interpreter, teaching Spanish, and striving just like all these immigrants do. That's the direct connection we have with the community we currently work with," Cerrada added.

Hispanic Connections of Lexington has been operating for over a decade, but it started with a much narrower focus.

"It was us two, and we started by offering insurance services, because that was the need in the community at the time," Cerrada said.

Her son, Denver Gonzalez, also plays a role in the business and recalled how it grew from those early days.

"We started small and I learned a lot about them, doing notarizations, translating documents," Gonzalez said.

The business has since expanded to offer help with taxes, document notarization, and even officiating weddings.

For Gonzalez, the business's success is also rooted in its values.

"It is genuinely a family business, from dealing with the manager to being an employee, but in reality we're just family here, which is something that the Hispanic community, I believe, really appreciates because we're very family oriented," Gonzalez said.

That family atmosphere has resonated with clients like Eugenio Canseco, who first heard about the business through friends.

"I learned about Hispanic Connections through some friends," Canseco said.

Canseco has since become a business owner himself, and said Hispanic Connections has been a key part of that journey.

"They've helped me a lot with the taxes and the business insurance," Canseco said.

Cerrada said her message to immigrants navigating similar challenges is one of persistence.

"And the keyword is to never give up. Keep going, keep asking questions," Cerrada said.

Looking ahead, Cerrada said her goal is simple, "we're always here, and we're going to continue."

Hispanic Connections of Lexington does not offer legal advice. Those in need of legal assistance are encouraged to contact an attorney.

Note: Mirna Cerrada's interview was translated from Spanish to English for this web article.