Home assessment tool created in Kentucky to help seniors age in place

MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (LEX News) — Aging in place is a phrase that means living out the later years in a current home. In fact, 77% of adults over the age of 50 prefer to age in place, according to Forbes Health. The problem is that the average home needs upgrades to fit the needs of the elderly hoping to remain at home.

Logan Davis saw this need while working to remodel homes.

“People call us all the time from an assisted living facility and they're going through traction, they're going through the physical therapy and everything, and they can't move home until they get that bathtub replaced with a shower,” Davis said. “They need grab bars in there and they need a grab bar installed by the couch so that they can pull their self up.”

Logan and his father Steve have spent the last few years creating Cocoon Systems as a preventative measure that can assess potential risks at home.

“The idea is that somebody's grandchild could go in for their grandparents, pull up an app and do an assessment on the home and help grandma and grandpa stay at home longer,” Logan said.

There are so many different things to assess, like the width of a doorway, the type of door handle, and the height of light switches from the ground. Each of these items can make a difference for seniors living at home.

The Cocoon System asks questions about the layout and items around the house and it gives explanations for why certain upgrades are needed. It also adds recommendations on if a project can be completed as a DIY, or if there is a need for a contractor, and the final report also includes links for where to find certain items to make the home safer.

“We just wanted to knock those barriers down that kept people from living in their home for the rest of their life,” Davis said. “That's our goal is to keep you at home for the rest of your life.”

You can learn more about Cocoon Systems here.