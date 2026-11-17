LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Eight years ago, Chelsie Hanley was trying to rebuild her life. Today, she's a prevention navigator at AVOL, and her journey has taken her somewhere she never expected.

Hanley is reflecting on how far she's come, on a journey she once thought she'd have to make alone.

"I was at the Women's Hope Center working on my own recovery journey. My sobriety date is October 12, 2018. And I received an HIV diagnosis," Hanley said.

After her diagnosis, Hanley found herself looking for someone who could relate to what she was going through. That's when she was referred to AVOL.

"I wanted to be that person for people like me in the recovery community that just received devastating news and didn't know how to deal with it," Hanley said.

Eight years into her sobriety, Hanley can see how far she's come, and she's already thinking about what's next.

"I would like to finish my public health degree," Hanley said.

Hanley says everyone's recovery journey is different, and what works for one person may not work for someone else. But for those looking for resources or support, she says AVOL can help.

"We'll walk you through everything. We'll sit with you. We'll schedule appointments. We'll help you find housing. We'll do food bank referrals. We'll do whatever we need to meet you where you're at and help you to get through this hard time," Hanley said.

For Hanley, that support doesn't always come with an immediate answer. Sometimes, it's about helping someone through what comes next.

"I refuse to put myself in a situation that would ever allow me to go back down that road again," Hanley said.

AVOL is located at 1824 Hill Rise Dr STE 100, Lexington, KY 40504.

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