'Identity for a community': New mural in the works in Historic Georgetown

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — If you've driven down Broadway Street in Historic Georgetown recently, you've probably noticed a massive mural being painted. It's the ninth one in the area.

"I love painting... Big murals can create an identity for a community. It's public art. You don't have to visit a gallery. It's a free, and it belongs to everyone," said muralist Chris Chappell.

Chappell told LEX News he's been painting mural professionally for years. His art scatters area cities.

"I like the idea of younger generations saying 'Hey, I grew up with that,' and it becomes a landmark of sorts, and hopefully it lives beyond me," said Chappell.

Georgetown Mayor Burney Jenkins said it's a priority of his to get more art in public spaces throughout the town.

"We like the public to be involved in the expression of Georgetown through pictures, through artistic ways. That's probably the best way to tell the story of Georgetown," said Jenkins.

Chappell tells the story of Georgetown through a sea of roses, a bourbon barrel, a farmer near his tractor, and a horse in his mural. The art piece is expected to be complete in the next two weeks, weather permitting.