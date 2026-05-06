'If you want to gamble, go farming': Bourbon County farmer hit hard by drought

BOURBON COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The U.S. Drought Monitor shows Bourbon County as being in a 'moderate' drought. Farmer Tim Pope tells LEX 18 it feels more than moderate.

"You want to gamble and play the lottery, go farming," said Pope, who owns Pope Family Farms.

Right now, he says they're projected to lose at least 20% of this season's revenue due to weather conditions. His pastures are nearly bare, and its forcing him to supplement his beef cattle's feed.

He says he has relied more on his greenhouses to get his crops a running start before planting them during this unpredictable Kentucky spring.

"You typically just put a lot more time and money into a dry year and have a lot less yield," said Pope.

He tells LEX 18 farming is a risky business - one that he hopes his community appreciates.

"You can work 80, 90 hours a week and put in the same effort and have a totally different result," said Pope. "We aren't guaranteed a paycheck or pension you just go with it and pray and hope you make it in the long run."

To see drought conditions across the Commonwealth, click here.