Some Richmond residents forced out of their homes due to deadly flooding

RICHMOND, Ky. (LEX News) — A handful of homes along Red House Road in Richmond experienced flooding over the weekend. Flooding forced some to vacate their homes.

Things changed quickly for Brenton Walters on Saturday morning.

“I woke up like normal on my Saturday, went to go get a haircut, get me and my wife breakfast,” he said. “It was raining, didn't think much of it. I came back probably not even an hour later. My driveway was just flooded.”

When he returned, he found water pouring into his home through their garage, side door and front door.

Walters says he and a neighbor noticed debris clogging a storm drain – the only one for the low point in the yards and driveways in that area off Red House Road. Water levels rose up into their home as it made its way into the backyard and down into the creek.

“It was going straight back here,” Walters said, pointing to the hill in his backyard. “When I looked out our back window trying to get stuff to make sure our furniture in the back was safe, you couldn't tell there was grass there. It was like white water coming straight down here heavy.”

Along with his neighbor, Walters worked to clear the drain. He says after the debris was cleared, the water went down.

“It was all this debris and stuff that was pouring in from the field over that way,” he added. “It was just constantly filling up. Once we got a good flow of the water going it started going down quick. It just took time.”

Chelsea Huff – who also lives in a home here – say she was in Somerset Saturday morning. When she saw the news of Saturday's flooding, she rushed home as fast as she could.

“I almost threw up. It was scary to not be here and my cat was here, so I didn’t know how bad it was. My cat was safe, she made it to the bathtub, so I’m thankful that it wasn’t worse because I know it was in other areas.”

While the water is gone now, the homes have been vacated.

“We did get what could be salvaged out of the property and we have vacated,” Huff shared. “It is no longer livable here.”

“You come home every day living your life and then you leave one morning and come back and now you're having to save what you can save,” said Walters.

Caleb Barnes is committed to covering stories in your community that matter to you. If you have an idea, reach out to him at caleb.barnes@wlex.tv